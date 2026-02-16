Using date grading as a value-adding tool

At Fruit Logistica 2026, Maf Roda unveiled an innovation that did not go unnoticed in the aisles of the trade show. With the launch of its brand new solution for sorting and grading dates, the company is tackling one of the most complex products in the fruit sector. The machine marks a major technological advance, for its ability to handle fruit with a very high moisture content and for its overall approach to cleaning, optical sorting, and adding value to batches. This is a strategic development for the group, confirming its role once again as a pioneer in the post-harvest market.

A technological challenge met for one of the sector's most complex fruits

"Dates are undoubtedly one of the most complicated fruits to sort and calibrate," explains Vincent Boulbès, export sales at Maf Roda. "Fragile, sticky and highly variable in terms of size, weight and moisture content, it imposes major technical constraints. Thanks to our expertise in grading a wide range of fruit and vegetables, we were able to develop this new machine in just two short years." This feat was made possible by adapting proven technologies to a product with very specific requirements.

Dual quality control for unprecedented precision

The solution developed by Maf Roda is based on the combination of the PLUMONE P50 grading machine, Datescan, and Insight technologies. External quality control detects visible defects, such as skin detachment or dried-out crowns, with a high degree of accuracy. At the same time, internal quality control, using Insight technology, analyzes the internal quality of the fruit non-destructively. "We are able to measure the moisture content and detect internal rotting of the fruit, including fungal contamination in particular," explains Vincent Boulbès.

Three moisture classes to transform sorting into a value-adding tool

Thanks to this internal analysis, the dates are divided into three categories: too wet, ready to pack, and too dry. "This is where the machine becomes particularly interesting, as it helps to avoid losses. Discarded fruit can be recycled by being rewetted or dried to bring it back up to the right standard," explains Vincent Boulbès. This fine-tuned management of humidity enables operators to enhance the value of all batches while ensuring consistent quality.

Individual physical weighing a real breakthrough in the market

Another key feature of this solution is the physical weighing of each date. "We are currently the only company to offer an individual mechanical fruit weighing system," explains Vincent Boulbès. This technology makes it possible to precisely combine size and weight to obtain perfect uniformity in the finished packages. This has become a key criterion for operators in premium markets, where visual and weight uniformity are crucial.

A cleaning system designed for sticky fruit

But Maf Roda did not respond solely to the challenges of productivity and sorting. The group has also paid particular attention to the ergonomics and ease of use of the machine, notably through a cutting-edge cleaning system, specifically designed to meet the processing constraints of a product as demanding as dates. "We work with a sticky product, with a very high moisture content, which requires extremely effective cleaning," explains Vincent Boulbès. The line includes washing phases using water nozzles, followed by drying using air knives, to remove dust, sand, and pits. Constructed entirely from stainless steel, the machine is also robust and easy to maintain.

A turnkey solution for premium markets

From washing to optical calibration, from individual weighing to packaging, Maf Roda's new machine offers a complete process designed to meet the growing demands of the premium date market. The results are already very satisfactory. "We have had very good results right from the start. This grading machine is the perfect answer to the needs of clients looking to offer top-of-the-range packages, where uniformity and consistency are essential to get maximum value from the product."

