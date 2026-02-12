Avocado postharvest shipment results presented in Berlin

At Fruit Logistica in Berlin, postharvest solutions for avocados were presented during a technical session at the Insights Stage, drawing industry attention to shipment performance and decay management.

Dr. Martín Mottura shared results from industrial avocado shipments from Peru to Spain using PlantSeal® Tropicals. According to the data presented, trials showed more than 80% reduction in internal browning associated with chilling injury, and more than 35% reduction in weight loss. The latter represents a saving of over 700 kg of avocado per container compared with untreated shipments.

© Citrosol

As outlined during the session, reduced weight loss and lower incidence of defects at destination can influence commercial claims and shipment outcomes.

Results were also discussed for the Citrocide® Avo System, a postharvest sanitation technology currently applied by operators in Colombia and Peru. The system has demonstrated control of stem-end mold and improvements in wash water sanitation, contributing to reduced decay-related losses.

Citrosol CEO Jorge Bretó commented during the exhibition: "With these solutions, we provide real added value to operators. Technologies such as the Citrocide® Avo System, already implemented in countries such as Peru, Chile, and Colombia, have led to a radical improvement in avocado exports. From these origins, more than 200,000 tons are exported using this technology, reducing the incidence of stem-end mold without the use of synthetic fungicides."

© Citrosol

Additional technologies presented at the stand included GREENFOG AS, described as a green chemistry smoke generator treatment for use in cold rooms and containers without additional equipment. The treatment is designed to manage fungi linked to decay and stem-end mold during storage and transport.

According to company information shared at the event, the active ingredient is approved for postharvest treatment of fresh citrus within the European Union and has GRAS status from the U.S. FDA.

Participation at the Insights Stage and exhibition stand provided a platform for technical discussions with avocado exporters and packers, with a focus on reducing losses during long-distance shipments.

© Citrosol

