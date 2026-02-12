“Longan complements our soapberry offering and enables year-round supply in this category”

Longan, lychee, and rambutan are all members of the soapberry family, tropical fruits that have a similar, translucent, grape-like flesh. "For many years, we've been offering lychee from Mexico and rambutan from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras," says Jose Roggiero with Freshway Produce. "However, two years ago, we started importing longan from Vietnam and it nicely complements our soapberry program," he added.

Between the three items, Freshway Produce now has year-round supply available. Longan is in season now, from January until May. This season is followed by lychee that's offered from Mexico from May through July. Rambutan is available between May and December.

© Freshway Produce

Market asks for new, exotic products

Gradually, longan is becoming more known. First of all, retailers and consumers recognize it because of the resemblance to lychees. In addition, it is gaining popularity due to its ability to consume as a snack. Longan consumption is also driven by retailers who increasingly recognize exotics are important for their offering. "All these factors combined make us believe the market is in need of new, exotic products with consistent supply."

Freshway imports longan from Vietnam, arriving on the U.S. West Coast. From there, it is distributed throughout the U.S. In partnership with PPC Flex, manufacturer of packaging solutions, Freshway Produce has developed packaging that extends the shelf-life of longan. "This gives retailers the confidence they are offering a high-quality product," commented Roggiero. Packaged longan is sold under de Dragon's Eye brand and leading up to Chinese New Year – which will be celebrated next week - it offers consumers a great opportunity to try a new product. "The branded packaging also is a chance for retailers to better serve the demographic for exotics." All longan from Freshway Produce is sold in packaged format with different weight options.

© Freshway Produce

SEPC Orlando

At the end of the month, Freshway Produce will exhibit at SEPC's Southern Exposure event and longan is one of the products that will be on display. Visit booth #124 to learn more about Freshway's tropical and exotic fruit offerings.

For more information:

Jose Roggiero

Freshway Produce Inc.

Tel: +1 305-431-1300

[email protected]

www.freshwayusa.com