U.S. asparagus prices rise on Peruvian imports

Produce movement patterns across key U.S. entry points are showing mixed developments, with higher prices for some imported lines and pressure on others due to supply shifts.

Asparagus

Volumes from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, are expected to increase slightly. Trading remains slow, with jumbo 11-pound cartons mostly at US$38.75 and large at US$32.75. Peru imports via Southern California are steady, with lighter supplies and higher pricing. Jumbo packs are mostly US$44.75, while large packs range from US$36.75 to US$37.75.

© USDA

Avocado

Shipments from Mexico through Texas are forecast to decline slightly. Trading is moderate, and most sizes are either unchanged or lower. Hass 48-60s are mostly US$23.25 to US$25.25, while 32-40s are US$22.25 to US$24.25. Organic 48-60s range between US$32.25 and US$34.25.

Blueberry

Imports show seasonal adjustments. Chilean arrivals via Philadelphia are increasing, with conventional large 12-pint flats mostly US$28.00 to US$30.00. Peru volumes through Miami, Philadelphia, and New York are declining seasonally, with conventional pricing mostly US$30.00 per flat. Mexican crossings remain steady, with 12 x 6-ounce packs ranging from US$12.00 to US$16.00.

© USDA

Cucumber

Movement presents divergent trends. Nogales volumes are rising, with medium 1 1/9-bushel cartons at US$14.95 to US$16.95, while Texas crossings are declining slightly. Honduran product through South Florida is higher priced, with medium cartons at US$28.00 to US$30.00.

Green bell pepper

Shipments through Nogales are increasing, with stronger pricing. Extra-large cartons are mostly US$12.95, and large US$10.95 to US$12.95. Florida supplies remain insufficient to establish a clear market.

© USDA

Strawberry

Movement from Mexico is steady through Texas and California, with flats of eight 1-pound containers mostly US$12.00 to US$18.00. California production from Oxnard and Santa Maria is active, with prices mostly US$18.00. Central Florida shipments are rising despite cold conditions, with pricing US$18.00 to US$22.00.

Tomato

Shipments from Mexico through Texas are declining, with prices lower. Vine Ripe 2-layer 4x4-4x5s are mostly US$12.95 to US$14.95. Nogales crossings are increasing, though pricing also remains under pressure.

© USDA

Overall, the market reflects stable consumer demand but diverging supply dynamics influenced by seasonal shifts and regional production adjustments.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov