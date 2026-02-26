Oversupply puts pressure on European cabbage prices

The cabbage market is undoubtedly different from a few years ago. That is according to Martin Bolhuis, co-owner of the Dutch company Tuindersbelang. "It's more of a supply market," he says. Both in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe, cultivation proceeded unfettered, resulting in sufficient cabbage availability. "Enough is being sold, but there's more supply, which, in turn, depresses prices."

Martin says it is not unusual for prices to dip below cost in mid-December. "Surplus often sells below cost in the fall. When crates and cold stores are full, plenty of product enters the market at once," he explains. Most of the harvesting has now been done, so supplies are decreasing, giving the market some breathing space. "Whether that's enough depends on the quality of Dutch and European cabbages, and demand later in the season."

Can growers survive lean years?

Although 2025 was generally a good year, thanks to solid prices in its first half, Martin expects 2026 to be harder. "Most growers can cope with one bad year, but two in a row will be challenging," he reckons. Tax legislation changes exacerbate that. "You can no longer offset losses against good years. That makes companies more vulnerable."

"Especially since there has been so much investment in recent years," says Martin. Multiple good consecutive years are exceptional, he explains: "In 30 years of growing cabbage, I've only on occasion experienced three good years in a row." Losing fiscal buffer mechanisms can therefore quickly become problematic for some businesses.

Playing field being skewed

Europe's uneven playing field regarding approved crop protection products is another concern. "In some countries, it's easier for large companies to obtain exemptions. That leads to unfair competition," says Bolhuis. Still, he tries to consider that an opportunity. "When doors close, new solutions are usually found."

There's strength in free trade

Tuindersbelang focuses almost solely on free trade, with only minimal contract sales. "We do 99% free trade. That gives us control: our rate of sales depends on the market," he points out. According to Martin, contracts offer false security. "When prices are low, volumes sometimes aren't picked up, and growers have to solve the problem. Then a contract has little value."

Reset and outlook

Martin sees the current situation as an inevitable reset. "Recent high prices resulted in increased acreage, with new growers entering the market," he knows. When results are poor, it is mainly those new growers who drop out. "Things should balance out within 18 months." Martin is, thus, optimistic about the future. "We produce food, and the world population is growing. That offers potential," he concludes. (MW)

