Jordanian Medjool dates have had a successful season. "We sold our entire stock before Ramadan at satisfactory prices; demand was very good," said Ali Elkouz, owner of Ali Dates.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

The grower elaborates: "We exported most of our production to four main markets, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, India, and the United Kingdom, all by sea. Prices reached $7 per kilogram for medium-quality dates and up to $11 for super jumbo dates."

Jordanian dates have enjoyed good production conditions this season, with producers even deliberately choosing to reduce the proportion of their super jumbo dates, while growers in other competitive countries have struggled to obtain the largest sizes, according to the grower.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

Elkouz adds that Jordanian Medjool dates stand out from the competition: "Unlike other origins where it is necessary to dry Medjool dates after harvest, in Jordan, the dates are harvested entirely ripe. Our dates also have a darker color, which is desired by consumers. And finally, our dates go to the table entirely natural, without processing, and have a naturally balanced taste that is not too sweet."

The grower now wants to start exporting to the European market. He says, "We see a lot of potential and strong demand for Medjool dates and by-products there. We have a lot to offer, such as energy bars, granola bites, tea, and many other Medjool-based products."

© Ali Dates

"At Ali Dates, we operate on a 20-hectare area, with a modern, automated sorting and packing line and a cold room with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes," Elkouz concludes.

For more information:

Ali Elkouz

Ali Dates

Tel: +962796611533

Email: [email protected]

www.alidatesjo.com