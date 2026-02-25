“After bumper crops and lagging prices, winter weather pushes up winter vegetable prices”

Remie Dewitte, Belgian cooperative REO's Commercial Director, says 2025 was tough for winter vegetables. "Supply and demand were unbalanced," he says. In Belgium and across Europe, production volumes were high, while demand lagged. A mild autumn depressed consumption, leading to difficult pricing. "When temperatures dropped in early January, demand and prices immediately rose."

Belgian endive hit hard

Belgian endive is a prime example. "Last year, 20% more volume was offered than in 2024, while turnover was about 50% lower," says Remie. That product, thus, dropped from third to sixth place in the REO turnover ranking. "That's awful for our growers. They delivered professional work, but weren't properly compensated."

REO is, therefore, rolling out a new strategy with a greater focus on premium markets and quality. "We're differentiating ourselves more strongly through packaging and focusing more on niche and export markets," Remie explains. Along with the classic 5 kg EPS packaging, the cooperative has introduced things like a new lid box.

Leeks: new segments and labels

They have adjusted their leek strategy, too. Besides sorted leeks, REO now offers unsorted product in wooden crates and has launched the premium REO Sublime label. The cooperative is also responding to the rising thrips damage due to crop protection product restrictions. "We sell slightly thrip-damaged leeks via 'Vivo by REO'. There seems to be a market for that." Innovation plays a role, too. REO is trying to grow leeks hydroponically. Those will eventually be marketed under the REO Nova brand in collaboration with a retailer.

Organic Brussels sprouts and forgotten vegetables

Just like the conventional market, the organic market struggled with abundant supplies and reluctant consumers. The cooperative, however, remains confident. "We're one of the top organic mushroom players," Remie points out, adding, though, that people increasingly find conventional products to be sustainable and healthy.

Unusually, Brussels sprouts are experiencing a revival at REO. "They're losing their old-fashioned image." Under the Reo Terra brand, the cooperative markets hand-picked Brussels sprouts and ready-to-cook varieties. That is in line with the demand for convenience. Forgotten vegetables like parsnips, salsify, and root parsley are also gaining popularity. "It's a small but interesting market for growers wanting alternatives," says Dewitte.

Costs and the future

Growers are feeling the pressure of rising labor, plant material, and resource costs. "And prices don't always sufficiently reflect those. The entire chain must take responsibility for that." REO sees there are, fortunately, still plenty of young, ambitious growers. Jong REO represents them at the board level. "That's essential, because they're the future. We believe REO can keep supplying the European market for the next ten years," Remie concludes. (MW)

