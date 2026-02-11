Florida delegation seeks USDA disaster declaration after freeze

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare an emergency following freezing temperatures that affected fruit and vegetable production in Florida. The Gainesville Republican led a bipartisan letter, co-signed by every member of Florida's congressional delegation, to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins requesting a federal disaster declaration after extreme cold impacted crops across the state.

"Florida farmers are facing a devastating crop crisis caused by freezing temperatures, all while being responsible for feeding 150 million Americans during the winter. A nation that cannot feed itself, cannot secure itself," Cammack posted on X.

According to Cammack's office, tours of blueberry farms in Florida's 3rd Congressional District showed fields appearing barren after the cold event. Producers of watermelons, green beans, and sweet corn also reported damage. The letter followed a request from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who called for a disaster declaration for counties affected by freezing temperatures in late January and early February.

Cammack stated that the impact on growers represented a national security risk.

"Agriculture is the second-largest economic sector in Florida's economy, and this weather disaster struck during the production seasons for many of our state's 300 commodities. These plummeting temperatures broke city and county records not seen in decades across the state," the delegation letter reads.

The letter references USDA reporting indicating that central Florida will see a shortage of strawberry supply due to extreme cold on February 2-3, 2026. It adds: "More commodities, including avocados, bell peppers, broccoli, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, radishes, cabbage, citrus, eggplant, green beans, potatoes, squash, and tomatoes, face threats of production loss that will last for months and in some cases even into future years."

The request was co-signed by Florida's two U.S. Senators and all 28 U.S. Representatives from the state.

"Florida agriculture is facing a crisis after record-breaking freezes devastated crops across our state," posted U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

USDA representatives have visited parts of Gainesville affected by the freeze. Cammack, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, also visited farms outside her district to assess damage.

Source: Florida Politics