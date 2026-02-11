“Mango market inimitable, uncontrollable, and unpredictable”

"The mango market is often inimitable, uncontrollable, and unpredictable," says Henk van der Meij of Hars & Hagebauer of Ridderkerk. "After a completely incorrect assessment by Peruvian growers, we moved from a year in which supply was expected to be sufficient to a year of low production."

"On top of that, the United States showed strong demand for Peruvian mangoes. How this relates to import tariffs, nobody seems to understand, but it has resulted in firm pricing in recent weeks," the importer continues. "Meanwhile, demand from the United States is easing slightly."

"Production in the northern Piura region is also declining sharply, and for the moment, it remains unclear how this will be offset by the growing areas in Motupe and Casma during the second and final part of the season. Ultimately, we are all hoping for a smooth transition into the Africa season, which is expected to start again around week 16."

© Sander Moret

"In terms of quality, this mango season has been moderate. Especially at the start, there was quite a lot of browning, suggesting that some growers prioritise short-term gains over long-standing relationships. The uncertainty prompted us to make a second visit mid-season, as the situation had become so unpredictable."

"Demand for mangoes is good, but due to the exceptionally high prices, daily market sales are declining somewhat. This shows that excessively high prices are not always beneficial for business. Overall, it underlines the need for caution and vigilance in this volatile market. We are monitoring developments on a day-to-day basis," Van der Meij concludes.

