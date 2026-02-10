“Hybrid varieties lift Bangladesh’s cabbage exports into Asia”

Bangladesh's fresh cabbage exports reached 15,700 MT worth USD 3.6 million in FY 2024–25, driven by Asian demand and better quality standards," says Md. Irfan of R S Enterprise. "After limited early-year shipments, this sharp growth reflects improved post-harvest handling and rising buyer confidence from traditional and new destinations."

Irfan highlights sourcing from contract farmers in Bangladesh's prime regions, known for their fertile soil and ideal climate. "This season's cabbage offers firm and medium-to-large heads with smooth outer layers, light-to-deep green color, solid crunch, and mild sweet taste. Prices climbed 8-12% from recent weeks due to higher demand and logistics costs, and 15-20% year-over-year from inputs and better farm-gate rates. Yet, we stay competitive internationally," he notes.

© R S Enterprise

"New hybrid varieties, including Green Express, Atlantis, and Cobra, are reportedly showing strong resistance against black rot and downy mildew. These deliver 20-25% higher yields than open-pollinated ones, uniform dense heads of 1.8-2.5 kg, improved shelf life of 7-10 days, and strong climate tolerance for heat and humidity. We are scaling these for Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and trial shipments to Europe," Irfan explains.

© R S Enterprise

Key markets include the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Singapore, drawn to uniform appearance, low pesticide residues, ventilated carton packing, and fast sea delivery. "Bangladesh stands out against India, China, and Vietnam with careful handling, rapid logistics, and long shelf life. Grade A spans premium large heads, grade B is medium and well-shaped, and grade C is smaller and goes for processing, all being rigorously inspected for firmness and freshness."

Looking ahead, Irfan anticipates steady domestic demand pairing with growing Middle East and South Asia interest. "Stable conditions will allow Bangladeshi exporters to build client bases as winter exports put the spotlight on cabbage and potatoes as top produce, alongside radish, tomatoes, green peas, mung beans, and sweet pumpkin. Grown with natural irrigation for real crisp flavor, our cabbage exports come with flexible MOQs and custom packing," he concludes.

For more information:

Md Irfan

R S Enterprise

Tel: +880 1727 666 065

Email: [email protected]