“Our watermelon exports to GCC countries tripled pre-Ramadan”

Watermelon exports from India to the GCC are strong this season as farmers across key regions planned for Gulf festive needs, lifting both production and export volumes significantly, says Swapna Jarag of Grow India Import Export, a fresh produce exporter. "Our shipments marked a solid 50% jump from 2000 MT last year to 3000 MT by timing them for Ramadan demand."

© Grow India Import Export

According to Swapna, "Ramadan's Feb 16th to March 19th window falls late winter in India, when local crops remain scarce. That keeps early prices firm, easing to moderate levels by Ramadan's summer peak, then dropping as Indian summer ramps up availability of new watermelon and mango crops. Dubai, Bahrain, and Oman lead as India's top destinations, with demand more than doubling during this holy month, creating clear supply gaps," she explains.

Iran remains the main competitor, leveraging its proximity to markets by road, and larger fruit sizes favored by Arab consumers, Swapna shares. "But India's smaller melons match the preferences of the Indian diaspora better in these markets. Iran's near year-round supply often falls short at Ramadan peaks, with recent geopolitical risks compounding and opening doors for India as the steady alternative." She further notes, "Over the past three years, volumes to Gulf markets have steadily increased as Iran's gaps widened. Shorter transit-resilient varieties give India an edge, even if larger types like Suprete prove trickier for long hauls."

© Grow India Import Export

Looking ahead, Southeast Asia and select European markets show potential, alongside trials for improved shelf life, uniform sizing, and stronger rinds. The coming weeks look strong, Swapna wraps up. "Demand will stay firm, and our operations are better prepared to exceed last year's numbers, barring port delays. Despite global buyers prioritizing fruit size, GrowIndia sets out to make more partners experience the taste, crisp texture, and juiciness of Indian watermelons," Swapna concludes.

