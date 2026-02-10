Early Konkan Hapus mango trades at US$72 per dozen in India

Early arrivals of Konkan Hapus mangoes have begun reaching wholesale markets in India ahead of the main season. At present, supplies remain limited, with small volumes entering Pune from Ratnagiri. On 9 February 2026, trading activity was recorded at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard in Pune.

According to market participants, only restricted quantities are currently available. At the fruit market, a lot of premium-grade Hapus mangoes achieved high opening prices. A dozen mangoes sold for ₹6,000, equivalent to about US$72.

The consignment originated from an orchard owned by Makarand Kane in Rile village near the Ganpatipule area. A box containing three dozen Hapus mangoes was sent for sale to Shri Ganesh Fruit Agency at the market yard. From this consignment, a dozen mangoes were sold at the stated price. The three-dozen box was purchased by trader Fashi Bagwan from the Kothrud area, according to information shared by mango trader Arvind More.

Small volumes of Hapus mangoes have been entering the market over the past month. Market participants attribute the early arrivals to favourable climatic conditions in the Konkan region this season. Growers and traders expect higher arrivals in the coming weeks as harvesting activity increases.

Hapus mango cultivation in the Konkan region is expected to progress steadily this season, supported by weather conditions reported over recent months. Market arrivals are therefore likely to rise as supply from Ratnagiri and surrounding production areas expands closer to the peak harvest period.

Officials and representatives from the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee, along with commission agents and traders, were present during the early trading activity at the market yard. No changes to grading or marketing procedures were reported in connection with the early arrivals.

As the season advances, pricing is expected to adjust in response to increased availability. For now, early-season volumes remain limited, with prices reflecting low supply and initial market demand.

