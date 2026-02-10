Asparagus movement increases from Mexico into U.S.

Seasonal perishable commodity movement continues to reflect typical winter patterns, with volumes and prices varying by origin and product. The data below reflects spot market sales by first handlers on generally good-quality product.

Asparagus

Movement from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, is expected to increase seasonally, while volumes from Peru are expected to remain stable. Trading is moderate, and prices are generally unchanged. Green asparagus prices range from 11-pound cartons bunched jumbo at 30.85 to 31.85 to small at 15.75 to 16.75, while white asparagus prices are mostly between 30.75 and 31.85.

Avocado

Shipments from Mexico through Texas are expected to remain steady. Trading for smaller sizes is slower, while other sizes remain moderate. Prices for sizes 32 to 60 are lower, with Hass cartons ranging from 22.25 to 26.25, depending on count. Organic Hass prices remain higher, with 48s mostly between 33.25 and 35.25.

Blueberry

Movement from Chile through Philadelphia area ports is increasing seasonally, with trading fairly active and prices steady at 24.00 to 28.00 for large 12 x 1-pint flats. Peru volumes are expected to decline, with pricing holding at 30.00 for conventional and 38.00 for organic. Mexican blueberries entering through Arizona, California, and Texas remain steady, with prices slightly lower and quality described as variable.

Cucumber

Movement from Mexico through Nogales remains active, with prices moving higher across sizes. Medium cucumbers in 1 1/9-bushel cartons are trading between 14.95 and 16.95. Texas crossings are expected to decline slightly, with moderate trading and slightly higher pricing.

Green bell pepper

Shipments from Mexico through Nogales are steady, though prices are lower across all sizes. Florida volumes remain stable, but prices have declined sharply, particularly for jumbo and extra-large cartons.

Strawberry

Movement remains active across multiple origins. Mexico through Texas shows stable volumes with higher prices, while Florida, Oxnard, and Santa Maria shipments are increasing with prices firming. Organic strawberries continue to trade at wide price ranges depending on origin.

Tomato

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decrease, with prices higher across most sizes, particularly vine-ripened. Nogales volumes are expected to rise slightly, with active trading and higher pricing, while quality and condition remain variable.

Overall, the market reflects seasonal volume shifts, steady demand, and selective price increases tied to tighter availability in several categories.

To view the full report, click here.

