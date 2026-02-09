Dry vegetable demand expected to pick up this week

Demand is starting to strengthen on dry vegetable items out of Mexico. "We are definitely seeing demand starting to change," says Jay Angulo of Baloian Farms, noting it works with grower partners in Mexico to bring in product via Nogales, Arizona for the winter season which generally runs October to April-May. It's part of the company's year-round shipping program of green bell peppers, colored peppers, cucumbers, eggplant and squash. "With Florida's cold snap over the last couple of weeks, that will affect supply and we think it will pick up this week. We're already starting to feel some pressure because of that."

© Baloian Farms

A field of red peppers in Sinaloa.

This is a welcome development considering that demand has been on the softer side recently for numerous items, including dry veg. "We would have liked to see a little bit better demand right after the holidays and January is just always kind of a tough period for demand. The cold weather across the country in the last three weeks has also made it very tough on consumers to get out and shop," says Angulo.

Growing conditions in Mexico

Meanwhile in Mexico, growing conditions have been warm for the company's dry veg program, which also includes green beans–the company has expanded its acreage on green beans and cucumbers in both Mexico and will do so in California this year. Depending on the item, its growing regions also include Thermal, Fresno, Baja/MX, and Santa Maria. In turn, that warmth in Mexico has brought more product on earlier this season and produced some spikes in supply that aren't normally seen at this time of year.

© Baloian Farms

L: The company's eggplant; R: Jay Angulo.

That said, colored peppers are seeing a shorter supply right now and eggplant and zucchini availability is also tightening up. "So because of some cold weather in Florida, supply has tightened and pricing has gone up," Angulo says. "Right now, markets are holding but are poised to go up as soon as we feel the demand."

Meanwhile in Coachella, planting for items such as red and green peppers as well as eggplant has already happened for the dry veg crop. It's expected to start in early April with peppers and then the rest of the items which fall in line after that.

