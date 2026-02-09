Instacart partnership helps boost digital shelf visibility

Highline Mushrooms is expanding its partnership with Instacart to strengthen digital shelf presence and support retail partners with measurable mushroom category growth.

Building on successful testing, the company is scaling Instacart sponsored products and display advertising to reach shoppers during key moments in the online grocery journey— search, discovery, and checkout—helping convert shopper intent into cart adds.

"This is exactly what our rebrand was built for," said Kelsey Coon, sales and marketing manager at Highline Mushrooms. "We're bringing more energy to the category, strengthening visibility online, and making it easier for shoppers to choose mushrooms— no matter how they shop."

© Highline Mushrooms

Team Highline Mushrooms at last year's Organic Produce Summit. Kelsey Coon is third from left.

As online grocery continues to evolve, retail media is becoming a driver of shopper decisions at the digital shelf. Instacart has highlighted that campaigns can deliver 15 percent+ incremental sales lift on average, reinforcing the ability to drive growth beyond traditional merchandising alone. (Source: Instacart Ads)

The company's Instacart expansion complements its broader omni-channel presence across Pinterest, Meta, and Google, supported by a proven network of influencer and creator partners.

This expanded presence strengthens the company's mission to grow mushroom consumption by making mushrooms easier to find, easier to choose, and easier to use—supporting retailers with increased visibility, improved conversion, and incremental category dollars.

For more information:

Kelsey Coon

Highline Mushrooms

[email protected]

www.highlinemushrooms.com