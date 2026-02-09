Mamey brings a Latin favorite to the tropicals department

Tropical fruit grower and importer Tierra Suelta reports a strong start to mamey sapote season with promotable volumes of high-quality product. The Latin specialty fruit, which has long been cherished by shoppers of Caribbean descent, is growing in popularity across America.

Mamey's fuzzy brown exterior opens to reveal a vibrant salmon-colored flesh that tastes like a blend of sweet potato and pumpkin. It is a staple in smoothies and desserts but can easily be sliced open and eaten with a spoon. Boasting a sweet flavor, rich nutritional profile, and creamy, custard-like texture, mamey is enjoyed by consumers of all ages.

© Tierra Suelta

"It's one of the rare tropical fruits that everyone, from babies up to the older generations, eats with gusto," said Steve Stutz, Tierra Suelta principal and sales lead. "With tropical fruit sales increasing in mainstream markets, and the category projected to expand for the foreseeable future, mamey is the perfect item to add to a retailer's tropicals section."

According to a June 2024 report from DataM Intelligence, the tropical fruit market reached USD $4.5 billion in 2022, and with a forecasted annual growth rate of 5.2 percent, is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2030.

As mamey season begins to pick up steam until peak harvest in June and July, the company continues to increase production to meet the demands of major retailers. Since the beginning, the company has invested heavily in infrastructure and logistics to ensure adequate supply to meet their customers' needs, and they offer customized packaging, merchandising support, shopper information, and private label programs to further ensure customer success at retail.

© Tierra Suelta

L-R: Steve Stutz, Adrian Abreu.

"For three generations, we have chosen to stake our reputation on the flavor and quality of our fruit, and our service," said Adrian Abreu, CEO. "Introducing exceptionally delicious mamey to a whole new demographic of customers is just one way we're honoring our heritage and our legacy."

The company's Abreu family first began growing, importing, packing, and shipping premium tropical fruits in Cuba before starting operations in South Florida in 1999. Since then, it has continued to expand with operations in Ecuador and other locations. In addition to mamey, the company's lineup of key tropicals includes, dragon fruit, star fruit, Thai guava, tropical avocados, malangas and more.

