Lunar New Year a high-impact growth window for retailers

Lunar New Year is one of the most important food-driven holidays for Asian households, and an increasingly valuable growth window for U.S. retailers. For 2026, Melissa's Produce is offering a Lunar New Year program designed to help retailers participate in the season through strong assortments that scale to different store formats and shopper needs.

© Melissa's ProduceButterscotch Pears.

"Lunar New Year is a meaningful food holiday, and retailers approach it in different ways depending on their stores and shoppers," said Robert Schueller, director of public relations at Melissa's. "Our goal is to provide the right mix of products and support so retailers can build a program that feels appropriate for their market."

Asian Americans represent a fast-growing consumer group in the U.S., now totaling over 22 million people, or about 7 percent of the population. This group continues to over-index in produce purchases and shows strong interest in organic and specialty items, says Schueller. As Lunar New Year becomes more widely recognized across the U.S., it presents an opportunity for retailers to connect with these shoppers in a relevant and timely way.

© Melissa's Produce

A look at some of the Asian vegetables the company offers.

Melissa offers a broad assortment of Asian products, spanning fresh fruits and vegetables, organics, snacks, convenience items, and giftable specialty produce. This depth allows retailers to go well beyond a single Lunar New Year display and instead create a destination set that serves both core Asian shoppers and increasingly adventurous mainstream consumers.

"Lunar New Year is very food-driven, so we focus on giving retailers the building blocks people actually cook with," said Schueller. "Along with fresh produce, we offer value-added items like wonton and egg roll wrappers, kimchi, organic tofu, dried shiitake mushrooms, organic ginger, shallots, edamame, and a Hot Pot Essentials kit, so retailers can merchandise the holiday as a cooking occasion and tailor the mix to their stores."

Food gifting is a common part of Lunar New Year celebrations, and the company offers several premium options suited for seasonal displays, including imported Korean grapes. New for 2026, it is also offering a two-pack of extra-large Butterscotch™ Pears, designed for shoppers looking for a simple, gift-ready option during the holiday season.

© Melissa's ProduceKorean grapes.

The 2026 Lunar New Year runs February 17 through March 3, spanning 14 days of celebrations. The company supports retailers with Lunar New Year marketing materials: banners, bin signs, shelf strips, and product cards, along with seasonal Lunar New Year labels on select Asian Essentials items for a consistent in-store look. The program is further supported by the company's Lucky Foods social media giveaway.

The Lunar New Year program is available now. Retailers can work with their company sales representative to customize assortments and merchandising plans.

