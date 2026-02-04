Westfalia Fruit India introduces Winter Shelly mangoes to extend India’s mango calendar

Westfalia Fruit India has launched its Winter Mango campaign, introducing the premium Shelly mango from South Africa to help extend India's mango calendar beyond the traditional summer season. "India is the world's largest mango producer, with domestic output estimated at 22.8 million metric tonnes. However, production remains highly seasonal, peaking between late March and July, creating a natural off-season window during the winter months," says Ajay TG, General Manager at Westfalia Fruit India.

"We are extending the mango calendar in India from December right into early March with premium quality fruit from our own orchards in South Africa. The first consignments arrived in late December and are currently available across both modern and general trade markets through the end of February," he adds.

© Westfalia Fruit India

Leveraging its international sourcing capabilities and vertically integrated supply chain, Westfalia is bringing Shelly mangoes directly from its managed South African orchards to Indian consumers. "This allows us to ensure consistency in quality, full traceability, and adherence to global food safety standards," TG explains.

The Shelly variety is a cross between Tommy Atkins and Keitt, originally developed in Israel. The fruit is characterised by its round, apple-like shape, attractive, red-blushed skin, and premium sizing of approximately 350–550 grams. According to TG, "Its thin stone gives a high flesh-to-seed ratio, while the firm, buttery yellow flesh is completely fibreless and offers a mild, sweet flavour well suited to Indian tastes."

At retail, Shelly mangoes are priced between ₹400–500 (US$4.80–6.00) per kilogram, making them comparable to early-season Indian varieties. "This keeps Shelly accessible as a winter premium without a significant price deviation for consumers," TG notes.

© Westfalia Fruit India

To support the launch, Westfalia Fruit India has rolled out an integrated marketing program including in-store branding at premium retail outlets, point-of-sale visibility across general trade, and a digital influencer campaign under the #WinterMango hashtag via @westfaliafruitindia.

TG sees the initiative as part of Westfalia's broader vision to make premium fruit available beyond traditional seasonal boundaries. "We are enabling Indian consumers to enjoy mangoes during the winter months, positioning mangoes not just as a summer indulgence, but as a year-round premium experience. At the same time, retailers benefit from reliable off-season supply backed by consistent quality and traceability," he concludes.

For more information:

Ajay TG © Westfalia Colombia

Westfalia Fruit India

Email: [email protected]

www.westfaliafruit.com