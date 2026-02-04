"We're running flavour-focused pineapple trials across the Middle East and Europe"

Tripura's pineapple production is showing real promise even before the season kicks off in May, says Sukanta Paul of Sukanta Overseas, a fresh produce exporter in Northeast India. "We're famous for our GI-tagged Queen variety, super sweet with amazing aroma and low acidity at 800g to 1.2kg sizes. Their short shelf of 4-6 days means air freight works best."

According to Paul, cultivation currently covers 8,500-9,000 hectares across statewide farmer clusters, producing 120,000-150,000 metric tons in a year. "Fruit quality is top-notch from ideal soil, rainfall, and minimal chemicals. But exports are still low. Volumes lag not from production issues, but limited structured buyer exposure and logistical challenges for exporters from this region," he notes.

© Sukanta Overseas

Paul highlights the tougher Kew variety, weighing between 1.5-2.5 kgs with a 10-14 day shelf life, opening sea freight for bigger loads. Farmgate prices run steady, but logistics hit hard in this remote spot. "Connectivity costs through Kolkata or Guwahati airports squeeze realizations more than the fruit price itself. But exporters are confident about Tripura's potential to boost pineapple exports, especially to the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, where these markets crave naturally sweet and premium pineapples. Tripura's GI status and fruit flavour give it an edge over bulk demand."

Export hurdles include a few Buyer-Seller Meets, limited export facilitation specific to Northeast India, cold-chain gaps, and the Queen's perishability. "We counter these challenges with direct farmer ties and independent buyer outreach. Queen reaches Europe by air in 48-72 hours with pre-cooling, and is ideal for specialty retail prioritising taste. Kew suits sea journeys for scale," he adds.

© Sukanta Overseas

In the coming weeks, Sukanta Overseas will look to trial runs with flavor-focused markets as harvest nears. "Given a strong quality harvest, the right connections could really boost volumes this year," he forecasts. "Tripura also invites processing investments for slices, canning, and exports of not just pineapples, but also jackfruit and Satkara citrus. One can avail farmer links and land support, but what this region needs is market bridges to flourish," Paul concludes.

