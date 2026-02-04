"We are seeing an increase in export volumes for Egyptian dates this Ramadan"

As Ramadan approaches, demand for dates is at its peak across the globe, making it undoubtedly the most dynamic sales period for this fruit. The Ramadan period is an opportunity to generate sales volumes, but above all, it is the ideal time to promote regular and sustained consumption of dates throughout the year, as well as to promote Egyptian origin and expand its markets. This is according to Ali Hassan Ali, from Egyptian company Al Tahhane Dates.

© Al Tahhan Dates

"This is a challenge we have always risen to, rooted in our philosophy and championed by Mr. Alaa Al Tahhane, general manager of the group. We consider dates to be an integral part of our identity, hence their symbolism during Ramadan, but also as a healthy superfood with unmatched nutritional and energy benefits. This fruit is also the basis for several derivative products that meet a wide range of needs, including syrups, sugars, chocolate spreads, cookies, and many other foods, always offering a better alternative in terms of taste and health benefits. It is this vision that drives us in our mission to represent Egyptian dates," Ali says.

© Al Tahhan Dates

According to the exporter, Egyptian dates have made a breakthrough this season after years of groundwork in terms of production and market development. He explains: "We are seeing an increase in demand and export volumes for Egyptian dates this Ramadan of up to 30% compared to last year's Ramadan. This is due to a significant improvement in production and quality this year, but above all to concerted efforts to promote Egyptian varieties. The most popular varieties this year are Siwi and Oasis dates in their two main varieties, Dakhla and Kharja. These semi-dry varieties have the advantage of a long shelf life."

© Al Tahhan Dates

Ali adds that export performance ahead of Ramadan is strong in most date markets. He adds, "We are pleased to see that demand remains steady in our main market, Morocco, with consistent sales throughout the year and a peak ahead of Ramadan of 2026. The Moroccan market this year shows strong demand for premium quality dates and for more varieties than last season. Elsewhere, we are seeing strong demand in most countries we export to, numbering 35 so far, with a few exceptions such as India, Jordan, and Bahrain, where demand is lower than usual this year."

The exporter maintains that Egyptian dates have managed to strengthen their position in the market despite fierce competition and increased production in competing origins. He adds, "In the date market, competition is rather between varieties than between origins. Each variety has its own loyal consumer base and uses in terms of by-products. In this arena, Egyptian varieties maintain a very competitive position that is difficult to dislodge."

© Al Tahhan Dates

Price-wise, Ali reports a price increase of nearly 10% this Ramadan compared to last year's Ramadan, an increase he attributes to higher production costs.

"At Al Tahhane Group, we are continuing to build on the momentum of market expansion and increased export volumes thanks to massive investments to bring us closer to our customers. We now have facilities in Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia," Ali concludes.

