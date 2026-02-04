"The avocado market is more competitive than a year ago"

"We are seeing significantly more fruit from new producers and new crops. We expected a better season in 2025, especially in the United States, but there was a large influx of Peruvian avocados, and the Mexican season started several weeks earlier than expected, which changed price and volume projections," says Federico Álvarez, commercial manager at Frutand.

Colombia often leverages its logistical proximity to the United States and Europe during the mid-year season, which peaks around this time. However, market conditions proved more competitive than expected. "We expected higher prices in the United States, but that didn't happen. Europe had somewhat more balanced volumes, but remained a demanding market," Álvarez noted.

© Frutland

For Frutand, primarily operating in Europe, the 2025 season will end in February with approximately 40% higher volume than the previous year. While this growth improved volume figures, it did not mirror the profitability of earlier years. "The growth was there, but margins have been tighter. Today, any logistical delay greatly reduces the capacity to manoeuvre," he said.

Over the past year, the company also celebrated the first anniversary of operating its new packing plant, an investment that tripled its operational capacity. This progress has aligned with broader sectoral efforts. "As a country, we have been working hard to improve quality, and this effort has been clearly reflected in the development of the last year," Alvarez points out.

© Frutland

The scenario remains costly: "Prices in euros and dollars are lower. When converted into pesos, the producer receives 20% to 30% less," he noted. Additionally, increased labor, port, and input costs affect the entire supply chain.

Internal logistics remain a major challenge. "A refrigerated truck from Guarne can take two or three days to reach Santa Marta or Cartagena," he said. In this context, the upcoming operation of Puerto Antioquia could significantly reduce transportation time and help preserve the fruit.

© Frutland

Mexico and Peru are expanding their competition. "Mexico has extended its campaign until the end of February. Peru's season, which used to last two or three months, now lasts almost nine," he stated. This overlap shortens Colombia's commercial window and puts pressure on prices.

© Frutland

For 2026, Frutand expects similar growth to last year, driven mainly by increased production. "We see minimal issues due to excess rainfall, but the flowering is very good overall. Weather conditions will be crucial for fruit set," he said.

Despite the current situation, Álvarez retains a long-term perspective. "There's still a lot of demand for avocados. While it isn't the business it was five years ago, it remains sustainable, creates jobs, and has a future if global demand keeps increasing."

© Frutland For more information:

Federico Álvarez

Frutand

Colombia

Email: [email protected]

www.frutand.com