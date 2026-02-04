Tasacados are grown in Tasmania's north-west, where cool temperatures, clean water, and reliable growing conditions suit avocado production. "It's a region we know well and one that has built a strong reputation for quality horticulture over decades," said Mark Kable from Harvest Moon.

The Tasacados season runs through January and February, providing a great opportunity to meet market demand when Australia's mainland avocado supply is limited. Tasmania's cooler climate allows fruit to mature more slowly, supporting flavour development and extending availability when other growing regions are tapering off.

"Tasacados are grown across approximately 12 hectares, planted progressively over a four-year period. Our orchards are scaled carefully to match market demand and quality expectations. As with all Harvest Moon growing programs, expansion is deliberate and focused on consistency rather than rapid growth.

Growing conditions

Growing conditions have been very favourable. "We experienced an exceptional flowering period last season, supported by Tasmania's cooler climate, which reduces heat stress on trees and fruit. The slower growing cycle promotes even maturity and strong eating quality. We're also very encouraged by the most recent flowering, which has just finished, pointing to another strong season ahead in 2027, with small fruit already visible on the trees."

Tasmania has a small but growing avocado sector, with increasing interest in cool-climate production. Harvest Moon Tasacados are produced at commercial volumes, with supply increasing as orchards continue to mature. Their focus is on delivering reliable, repeatable volume that consistently meets market specifications.

Tasacados are Hass avocados, the leading global variety, selected for their eating quality, strong market acceptance, and suitability to Tasmania's growing conditions.

"Tasacados are grown with both domestic and export markets in mind. The brand is positioned to meet premium market expectations, supported by Harvest Moon's established export capability and quality assurance systems.

