Canada recalls enoki mushrooms over Listeria risk

Enoki mushrooms distributed in Canada have been recalled from the marketplace due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall affects enoki mushrooms produced by Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd. The product was distributed in British Columbia and may also have reached other provinces and territories.

The CFIA stated that the affected product is being recalled following test results that indicated the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers are advised not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled mushrooms. Recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The agency noted that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not show visible signs of spoilage or emit unusual odours. Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems are considered at higher risk. In pregnant women, infection may cause mild flu-like symptoms but can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or stillbirth. Severe cases can be fatal.

Consumers who believe they may have become ill after consuming the recalled product are advised to contact a healthcare provider.

According to the CFIA, no illnesses associated with the recalled product have been reported to date.

The recall was triggered by CFIA laboratory testing. The agency is continuing a food safety investigation, which may result in the recall of additional products. CFIA officials are also verifying that recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

The recall was classified as a Class 1 food recall warning, indicating a potential health risk. The recall identification number is RA-81563, and the CFIA reference number is 17191. The original alert was published on February 2, 2026.

The CFIA continues to monitor the situation and advises consumers to check whether they have the affected product in their possession.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca