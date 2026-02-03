“India is Tanzania’s No. 2 market for avocado exports, behind Europe”

India's avocado imports from Tanzania are ramping up fast with the 2025/26 season already underway in key regions like Njombe and Mbeya, says Augustine Mkisi, Managing Director of Abundant Fresh Export Limited, an avocado exporter. "Production and exports grow every season, especially to India and Europe. Our peak runs from February through mid-September, led by Hass and Fuerte varieties showing the strongest potential."

According to Augustine, production volumes tell the real story of a booming market. "Tanzania's output was under 50,000 tons in 2020 and grew to nearly 195,000 tons by 2023, driven by smallholder farmers across Njombe, Mbeya, Iringa, and Arusha. India now represents around 30% of total exports, second only to Europe at 40% volumes, with Germany, the UK, and Spain as primary destinations. Thanks to the duty-free tariff preference with India, Tanzania undercuts Kenya by a solid 30% on costs."

© Abundant Fresh Export Ltd.

For India specifically, Augustine anticipates a continued surge in Tanzanian export volumes, potentially growing 25-30% year-on-year. "However, this growth is sensitive to global flows, as seen with diverted European volumes last season, impacting the Indian market. Ongoing Red Sea disruptions remain a critical variable too; should they persist, India may heighten Tanzanian supply, influencing price dynamics."

Quality consistency is what Indian buyers want most right now, Augustine notes, while mentioning that past challenges of immature fruit and uneven handling are easing. "Over 6,000 farmers now hold a Global GAP certification, and Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) is supporting the roll out of packhouses and collection hubs in Southern Highlands."

"We've observed improvements in seedlings and cold-chain to a great extent. Logistics stays tricky, though, as we route via Mombasa for Maersk reefers because Dar es Salaam cannot handle the volumes yet. Freight runs a bit higher than Kenyan avocados, but our reliable supply and fruit quality more than make up for it," he adds.

© Abundant Fresh Export Ltd.

Augustine anticipates pricing looking promising as demand builds through the peak season. "Premium certified avocados could pull 20-25% more than standard grades, since contracts beat the spot market's ups and downs. Organized retail needs suppliers who deliver every time, not just big numbers. Abundant Fresh turns logistics hiccups into an edge with guaranteed shelf-life and on-time arrivals at Indian ports," he emphasizes.

Looking ahead, Augustine points to TAHA's roadmap targeting 1 million tons of exports in the next five years. "Yields will rise from 50 kg to 180 kg per tree, new infrastructure will bring avocado oil capacity, green channels will speed farm-to-port access. Meanwhile, India's demand looks set to keep growing alongside these investments," he concludes.

