Philippines pineapple exports rise 14 percent in 2025

The Philippines retained its position as the world's second-largest exporter of pineapples in 2025, supported by higher demand from China, according to preliminary estimates from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

FAO estimated that Philippine pineapple exports reached 775,028 tons last year, up nearly 14 per cent from 682,383 tons in 2024. The projected increase is based on trade data covering the first nine months through September, which showed shipments to China rising by 19 per cent year on year.

China remained the main destination for Philippine pineapples, with imports increasing as consumers showed greater willingness to purchase imported tropical fruit. FAO noted that demand was particularly strong for the MD2 variety, which is widely grown in the highland areas of Mindanao.

"Growth in exports to China was boosted by a weather-related decline in Chinese domestic production, which resulted in lower yields and poorer quality," FAO said.

Japan and South Korea also continued to absorb Philippine pineapple volumes, accounting for around 36 per cent and 13 per cent of total shipments, respectively. Based on preliminary data, FAO estimated that exports to Japan are set to rise by 27 per cent year on year.

During the first nine months of 2025, the average export unit value of Philippine pineapples increased by 6 per cent to US$668 per ton, according to FAO.

Despite higher overseas demand, domestic pineapple production remained stable, supported by improved yields in key production zones and favourable weather conditions. FAO also reported that government support measures, including the provision of fertilisers, packaging materials, and pest management training, contributed to production performance.

At the global level, FAO expects pineapple exports to decline by 5 per cent in 2025 to 3.38 million tons, compared with 3.56 million tons in the previous year. The reduction is mainly linked to lower export volumes from Costa Rica, the world's largest pineapple exporter, which accounts for around 60 per cent of global supply.

FAO projected Costa Rica's exports at 2.02 million tons, down nearly 16 per cent from 2.4 million tons in 2024. The country faced planting delays, plant stress, and higher pest pressure following adverse weather conditions, limiting its ability to supply export markets.

Global pineapple imports were estimated to have increased slightly to 3.17 million tons, compared with 3.1 million tons a year earlier. FAO identified the United States, the European Union, and China as the three largest importing markets during the year.

Source: Manila Bulletin