Indonesia grants geographical indication to Banyuwangi red durian

Banyuwangi Red Durian has become the first durian in Indonesia to receive Geographical Indication protection following the issuance of a certificate by the Ministry of Law. The designation confirms the fruit's link to its geographical origin in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java, and provides legal protection for the product name.

The certificate recognises Banyuwangi Red Durian (Durio zibethinus L.) as a product whose quality and reputation are connected to its place of production. With the GI status in place, the use of the Banyuwangi Red Durian name is restricted to producers operating within the designated area and complying with the established production standards.

Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani confirmed the approval.

"Thank God, the GI certificate for the Banyuwangi red durian has been issued, and this is the first in Indonesia for a red durian," she said, as quoted by Antara on Sunday, 25 January.

The application process for Geographical Indication status began in 2023 and included a formal verification phase. Authorities assessed production practices, origin documentation, and the relationship between product quality and local geographical conditions. Factors such as soil composition, rainfall patterns, and altitude were evaluated alongside cultivation methods applied in the region.

The GI certification establishes a framework governing how the durian may be produced and marketed under the registered name. Producers using the Banyuwangi Red Durian designation are required to follow defined standards linked to the product's origin and characteristics.

Banyuwangi Red Durian is identified by flesh colours ranging from red to rainbow red and reddish tones. According to Acting Head of the Banyuwangi Regency Agriculture and Food Service (Dispertan), Ilham Juanda, these traits result from both environmental conditions and cultivation practices.

"The natural conditions combine with local knowledge and cultivation practices passed down through generations by the local community," he said.

The durian originates from six nationally registered superior varieties: Balqis, SOJ, Gandrung, Sayu Wiwit, Tawangalun, and Madu Blambangan. These varieties are grown in specific locations within Banyuwangi Regency.

Ilham stated that Banyuwangi Red Durian remains limited in supply. Currently, six parent trees are registered under the Geographical Indication scheme, with an estimated average output of four tonnes per tree.

"Since 2015, 12 local Banyuwangi durian varieties have been registered as superior varieties. Of these, six are red durian," he said.

Following the issuance of the certificate, the Banyuwangi Agriculture Service formally transferred the GI documentation to the Banyuwangi Red Durian Geographical Indication Protection Community in Songgon District.

