The Egyptian garlic season began last week with the first shipments of green garlic to Europe by air. It is another promising season for a steadily growing industry in Egypt, according to Mina Anthony, CEO of E2M.

The grower reports a slightly earlier-than-usual start to the season this year. He explains, "We have enjoyed favorable weather conditions so far, allowing for an earlier harvest in some regions. Garlic is nowadays planted across multiple production zones in Egypt, both in northern and southern parts of the country, which naturally creates some variation in harvest timing and contributes to an extended and more flexible season."

© E2M

While garlic acreage has increased this season in Egypt, it will take time to see if volumes will follow, provided that good weather conditions remain, according to Anthony. He explains, "At this stage, it is still too early to accurately assess whether total volumes will be higher than last season. While there has been an increase in planted acreage in some areas, higher acreage does not automatically translate into higher production. Yield per acre can vary depending on agronomic conditions, input quality, and weather. A clearer picture of overall volumes will become available once harvesting is fully underway."

The picture is clearer when it comes to pricing, building on the momentum gained by Egyptian origin in the global market over the last few seasons, according to Anthony. He adds, "Prices are expected to trend higher compared to last season. This outlook is supported by strong demand from traditional markets as well as interest from new markets opening to Egyptian garlic this year, which is adding upward pressure on pricing."

"Demand has been encouraging so far. At E2M, we work with customers across multiple regions worldwide, and current indications suggest that most markets should perform well this season, with steady interest for both fresh consumption and processing segments. We will meet them, as well as interested garlic sourcers, this week at the Fruit Logistica trade fair in Berlin," the grower concludes.

For more information:

Mina Anthony

E2M

Tel: +20 12712 27787

Email: [email protected]

www.e2m-eg.com