Peach grower adopts Spectrim upgrade with AI-powered sorting intelligence

Titan Farms announced the upgrade of its Spectrim sorting platform with LUCAi, an advanced AI-powered sorting intelligence designed to elevate quality, consistency, and operational efficiency across its peach packing operations.

© Titan Farms

The integration of LUCAi into the company's Spectrim system gives it smarter, more adaptive sorting intelligence.

The Spectrim Upgrade with LUCAi represents a significant step forward in the company's continued investment in innovation and technology. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, LUCAi enhances real-time decision-making on the sorting line, enabling more precise evaluation of fruit attributes and improved classification accuracy at commercial scale.

"Consistency and efficiency are critical," said Ross Williams, president of Titan Farms. "The integration of LUCAi into our Spectrim system gives us smarter, more adaptive sorting intelligence that supports our commitment to delivering high-quality peaches to our customers, season after season."

LUCAi's AI-driven capabilities enable the Spectrim platform to continuously learn and adapt to natural variability in fruit, driving higher levels of efficiency and accuracy. This leads to improved pack-out optimization, stronger alignment with customer specifications, and increased throughput—delivering meaningful advantages during peak harvest windows while allowing experienced team members to focus on higher-value operational roles.

© Titan Farms

L-R: Ross Williams, Chalmers Carr.

"This upgrade is about more than technology—it's about future-proofing our operations," added Chalmers Carr, CEO of Titan Farms. "AI-powered sorting intelligence helps us work smarter, maximize value from every harvest, and continue setting the standard for peach production on the East Coast."

