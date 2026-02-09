Promotions fueled Independence Day Hass avocado retail sales

Stars and stripes proved fruitful for Hass avocados, with Independence Day driving strong summer holiday sales and Labor Day providing additional late-seasonal support. The Hass Avocado Board's (HAB) Avocado Holiday Retail Recap reports that 53.3 million Hass avocados were sold during the Independence Day holiday week in 2025, generating $66.1 million in retail sales, an increase of +10.0 percent in units and +3.8 percent in dollar sales compared to the prior year.

These figures represent a recurring trend of year-over-year growth, showing the highest Independence Day unit and dollar sales performance in the past four years.

© Hass Avocado Board

Combined, the Q3 2025 Independence Day and Labor Day holiday weeks generated 101.6 million units and $122.2 million in retail sales. Holiday avocado promotions increased during the summer holiday periods compared to 2024, with large avocados (4225) delivering the highest percent volume (lbs.) lift nationwide.

Independence Day performance highlights:

Independence Day generated nearly +4.8 million incremental units and +$2.5 million in incremental dollars during the holiday week.

Five of the eight U.S. regions posted a double-digit growth rate for unit sales, while four regions delivered double-digit dollar growth.

Bagged avocados fueled the holiday's unit gains, adding +3.6 million incremental units as sales rose +29.4 percent year-over-year.

Nearly three quarters of extra large (4770) avocado volume was sold on promotion during the holiday week, generating a promoted percent volume (lbs.) lift of +58.3 percent.

"Promotions played a critical role in delivering value for shoppers and retailers during Independence Day this past year," said Alejandro Gavito, director of business insights and data at the Hass Avocado Board. "Well-executed promotional strategies translated into measurable gains in both units and dollars."

© Hass Avocado Board

The Avocado Holiday Retail Recap provides an analysis of holiday retail performance, including volume and dollar sales, pricing trends, lift metrics, and promotional effectiveness across bulk and bagged avocados of various sizes. HAB continues to provide insights that support informed retail decisions and foster long-term category growth.

Click here to explore additional Q3 2025 holiday performance insights.

