330 million lb. forecast for California avocado harvest

The California Avocado Commission announced its annual early-season crop forecast, projecting 330 million pounds of California avocados. This estimate includes 310 million pounds of Hass and 20 million pounds of GEM, Lamb Hass and other avocado varieties. With continual investment in new plantings and nearly 51,000 acres now producing California avocados, 2026 is expected to be the third consecutive year with volume in excess of 300 million pounds. While some harvesting already has occurred, the peak of promotable volume is expected from April into August.

"Recent rain in California generally was welcomed by growers due to its help with soil and tree health," said Terry Splane, Commission vice president of marketing. "Now there is hope for these sunny days to continue into spring to ensure fruit sizing."

CAC also announced that Terry Splane will retire on February 28.

"Leading the Commission's award-winning marketing program for the past several years has been one of the highlights of my 40-year career," said Splane. "I'm especially grateful to the dedicated CAC marketing staff, agency partners and inspirational group of avocado growers and industry leaders who made the work so impactful. My wife retired last year and now it is time for us to pursue our post career journey together."

© California Avocado Commission

The California avocado consumer marketing program, including its advertising and social media campaign, already has been developed and is ready to launch when the harvest reaches promotable volume levels. This year's campaign evolution incorporates actual California avocado growers who share what makes their fruit so special.

Customized retail and foodservice support programs are being built out for the upcoming season. These programs can include traditional trade marketing activities such as retail displays, demos, signage, and foodservice limited time offers, as well as media support targeted to specific customers' patrons.

"Terry's leadership and vision played a critical role in strengthening the California avocados brand and advancing the Commission's goals, " said Ken Melban, CAC president. "We are deeply grateful for his many contributions and wish Terry a well-earned and rewarding retirement."

