"Official statistics don't capture the full potential of Colombia's avocado production"

Colombia's Hass avocado season surpassed expectations. "The country was aiming for exports of about 185,000 tonnes in 2025, but by December, the actual shipments were nearly 201,000 tonnes, indicating roughly a 10% increase," stated Katheryn Mejía, executive president of Corpohass.

The main harvest continues until the end of February, and by the end of the 2025 season, the total harvest could be between 200,000 and 205,000 tons. Projections for 2026 indicate similar numbers, but with caution due to climate variability. Mejía mentioned that "the start of 2026 has experienced unusual rainfall for this time of year, which might affect flowering and tree growth, although it is too soon to determine its actual impact."

Colombia had around 40,000 hectares certified for export by the end of the last season, a number that has already increased to 41,000 hectares at the start of the new year. "There are also regions like Nariño, Tolima, and Huila with plantations that haven't fully entered into production yet and are therefore not registered with the ICA. This means that part of the country's productive potential isn't yet reflected in the official statistics," she said.

To enhance projection accuracy, Corpohass announced a nationwide producer census. Using satellite and cartographic tools, this exercise aims to precisely identify hectares in current production and those to be added in the future, offering clearer insights into the expected growth of Colombian volumes.

Europe remains the primary destination for Colombian avocados, though the United States has increased its share in recent years. Major consumption events, like the Super Bowl, continue to influence commercial strategies, but the significant presence of Mexico, especially when events occur on the West Coast, limits opportunities. Consequently, the Colombian industry is seeking to strategically distribute its volumes to secure profitable prices at the origin.

The Avocados from Colombia sector brand is advancing thanks to a quality program already implemented in multiple packing plants. Meanwhile, Colombia is expanding its export options by gaining approval for Uruguay as a new destination and increasing its focus on processed products like oil, pulp, guacamole, and frozen avocado, which will soon be promoted in Asian markets.

Finally, Mejía emphasized that, "in a scenario of increasing costs and exchange rate fluctuations, ensuring profitability remains crucial for the sector's sustainability, relying on efficiency, risk management, and selecting the right timing and target markets."

