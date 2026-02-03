"Lower mango supply results in high prices"

The situation regarding Peruvian mangoes is quite different from last year. Supply is much lower, and prices are considerably higher. "From my supplier, with whom we ship Kent mangoes on a weekly basis, I hear that there is no full harvest this year; production is estimated at 70–80%," explains Silvia Piezzi of Cesil.

© Cesil bv

© Cesil bv"Climate change is also a factor. With limited fruit availability, growers are demanding higher returns. This has also resulted in strikes and protests in recent weeks, which have delayed harvesting, shipping, and exports abroad," Silvia says.

Cesil has moved to the following address:

Cesil BV

Trondheim 11-15

Unit 2-B3

2993 LE Barendrecht

Tel: +31 180 799 400

[email protected]

www.cesilbv.nl