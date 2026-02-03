Frutos Tropicales expands its range with own melon cultivation in Costa Rica

Frutos Tropicales, a specialist in mangoes, avocados, limes, and other tropical fruit, has expanded its product range to include melons. The expansion is the result of a strategic partnership with Costa Rican producer and exporter Rica Fruta.

With its own production and packing facilities in countries including Peru and Brazil, Frutos Tropicales is known for its strong focus on production at origin. The collaboration with Rica Fruta aligns closely with this approach. Rica Fruta has been an established name in the international melon sector for many years and supplies the European retail market with well-known brands such as Sweet Kiss.

The addition of melons represents a further broadening of Frutos Tropicales' assortment, while maintaining its core strategy of direct import from its own or closely partnered production. Rica Fruta was founded more than twenty years ago and has since built extensive expertise in the cultivation and export of melons and watermelons from Costa Rica.

Rica Fruta will continue to be managed locally in Costa Rica by Maribel Barquero and Roger León, remaining closely connected to production. Frutos Tropicales will oversee the commercial activities from its headquarters in the Netherlands and further develop the melon category within its organization.

In addition to melons from Costa Rica, Frutos Tropicales also imports from other origins outside the European season, including Brazil and Panama. This multi-origin approach ensures continuity of supply and reliable availability.

The expansion fits within Frutos Tropicales' broader philosophy, which is centered on backward integration at origin. By working closely with production, the company aims to offer its customers a wider, high-quality assortment sourced directly from growers.

Visit Frutos Tropicales during the Fruit Logistica: Hall 25 – Stand C25.

For more information:

