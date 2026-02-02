EU approves health claim for green kiwifruit

The European Commission has approved a health claim for fresh green kiwifruit, marking the first time a whole fresh fruit has received authorisation under the EU nutrition and health claims framework.

The approved claim states that green kiwifruit contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency when consumed at a daily intake of 200 grams, equivalent to two large kiwifruit. The claim applies specifically to green kiwifruit of the variety Actinidia deliciosa "Hayward" and is authorised under Regulation (EU) 2025/1560.

According to the submission reviewed by the European Food Safety Authority, the approval is based on more than 15 years of research, including 18 scientific studies. Six human intervention trials were assessed, involving participants aged 18 to 76 across four global regions. The claim is permitted for use only when the specified conditions of use are met and must be presented as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

The research evaluated bowel function outcomes linked to green kiwifruit consumption, with stool frequency identified as the measurable effect. The documentation notes that green kiwifruit is a natural source of dietary fibre, containing approximately 4.3 grams per 100 kilocalories, alongside vitamin C, folate, and potassium.

Speaking on the approval, Kok Hwee Ng, Chief Marketing Officer at Zespri International, said the decision reflects the length and scope of the scientific review process. The authorisation allows the company to reference the approved health claim in EU markets, subject to regulatory requirements and wording restrictions.

The approval sets a regulatory precedent within the European Union, where authorised health claims have historically been dominated by processed foods and supplements rather than whole fresh produce. The ruling may influence how future health claims for fresh fruit and vegetables are assessed, particularly in relation to clinical substantiation standards.

Under EU rules, only claims authorised at the European level may be used in commercial communications, and any additional health or nutrition references must comply with existing legislation. The claim for green kiwifruit is limited to bowel function and does not extend to other nutritional attributes.

European Union