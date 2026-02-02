Egyptian garlic export season starts with air shipments to Europe

The Egyptian garlic season is off to a positive start. Volumes continue to build on the upward momentum seen in recent years, and the climate is favorable both for local production and in terms of competitive positioning, according to Ralph Nakhal from Egyptian company Tomna for Agricultural Investment.

The grower announces that the first exports of green garlic to Europe began this week with shipments by air. He continues, "This is a completely normal and usual seasonality, as the climate has been favorable this season in Egypt. We have had very cold days in Egypt lately, which has not affected seasonality and is beneficial for the quality of garlic.

© Tomna

Until a few years ago, garlic volumes in Egypt were marked by cyclical variation, where a low year was followed by a high year. This has changed in recent seasons, where volumes have been stable, and acreage has steadily increased. Nakhal says, "This season, acreage has increased again across Egypt. But we will have to wait a while, about one month, to see if volumes will increase. Now is the most crucial time to see how quality will unfold."

The export season is starting with lower prices than last season, according to Nakhal, but the cold spell hitting several parts of the world bodes well for Egyptian garlic exporters. "We expect prices to rise in the coming weeks due to cold snaps hitting Europe," he continues.

"For us at Tomna, the 2026 season is on track for stable growth. We are continuing with our plans to expand acreage and volumes from season to season. We have our loyal customers with whom we are developing our relationship. I believe all markets can work well for any supplier as long as the quality is good and the customer is the right one, Nakhal concludes. The Tomna team will be present at Fruit Logistica in Hall 22, Booth B41.

For more information:

Ralph Nakhal

Tomna for Agricultural Investment

Tel: +20 100 2717 275

Email: [email protected]

www.tomna.farm