Popits snack cucumber to debut in Europe at Fruit Logistica

Harmoniz has announced the official European debut of Popits, a one-bite snacking cucumber, at Fruit Logistica 2026. Popits has been nominated as a finalist for the prestigious Fruit Logistica Innovation Award and will be showcased at Harmoniz's dedicated booth. At just 4-5 cm long, Popits is the smallest, sweetest, and crunchiest snacking cucumber on the market.

The development process began by identifying a multi-sided gap: consumers were looking for healthier snack options that delivered on flavor without sacrificing convenience, growers needed varieties that were efficient to grow while meeting market demands, and retailers wanted to expand fresh produce with products people would actively choose. To bridge this gap, Harmoniz partnered with Mastronardi Produce to develop Popits.

Behind the scenes, Popits improved production economics for growers. Thanks to patented genetic traits, this bite-sized cucumber can be harvested every second day - not daily or twice daily like existing mini cucumbers. This skip-a-day harvest flexibility gives growers greater scheduling control while delivering +10-20% higher yield and -25% less fruit waste. The result is crop production that's more productive, more profitable, and lighter on the environment.

"Popits embodies everything we believe in at Harmoniz Select," says Julia Parry, VP Harmoniz Select & Business Development. "Being nominated as a finalist for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award is an incredible honour, but what excites us most is seeing this vision come to life through true partnership."

Popits launched in the UK via Tesco in November 2025, with production handled by Glinwell and Agrosol. Selected US retailers have also begun carrying the product, with a broader UK retail launch planned for April 2026.

"What makes this product exceptional is having partners who share our obsession for flavour, quality, and creating added value across the entire supply chain," adds Parry. "That's why we're so excited about our launches with Tesco UK and selected US retailers. When you combine great genetics with partners who are truly aligned on what matters, you create something consumers love to eat and growers love to grow."

Following its official US debut at IFPA, Popits will make its European showcase at Fruit Logistica 2026, where visitors can experience firsthand how this innovative cucumber is transforming healthy snacking.

Attendees can discover Popits at Fruit Logistica 2026 - Visit Booth D-45, Hall 1.2.