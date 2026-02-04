"Blackouts, lack of workers and necessary materials directly affect production costs"

The current situation remains a challenging one for shiitake mushroom growers in Ukraine, as electricity blackouts and a lack of labor make the season more difficult, says Alina Makaliuk, customer communication manager for Shiitake mushroom exporter Nature Green Ukraine: "This year's shiitake cultivation was difficult compared to previous years. In the current reality, our colleagues and we are working in difficult conditions with blackouts, a lack of workers, and necessary materials, which directly affect the production costs, planning, and competitiveness with other European manufacturers. It's becoming increasingly difficult to compete on price from producer to intermediary, as European companies have stable conditions and additional support mechanisms. However, against all odds, we're focused on stable production and maintaining consistent quality standards."

© Nature Green Ukraine, LLC

Makaliuk states that consumers are choosing cheaper options, affecting demand for shiitake mushrooms in general. "Demand for Ukrainian shiitakes remains stable, and we hope that it will continue to be so. However, compared to last year, demand has slightly decreased, also on a consumer level in the countries we export to. After all, sales statistics show that customers are increasingly choosing cheap products. The value of organic products is fading into the background. However, we do not give up the opportunity to actively explore new markets and potential cooperation opportunities to expand our supply chain and reduce our dependence on certain regions."

© Nature Green Ukraine, LLC

Thanks to its location, Nature Green does not have many issues in terms of transport, as produce crosses the border relatively quickly, Makaliuk explains: "Logistics have always been easy for us. Nature Green Ukraine has a favorable location, which allows us to cross the border quickly. The main problem is the current lack of drivers. Qualified and reliable drivers are becoming increasingly difficult to find, and we're actively working to solve this problem to ensure uninterrupted supply."

© Nature Green Ukraine, LLC

According to Makaliuk, mushroom prices have taken a nosedive, making it harder to remain profitable. "Over the past 18 months, market prices for mushrooms have fallen dramatically, while our production costs are increasing every day. This puts a lot of pressure on producers, especially in Ukraine, where there are no financial support programs comparable to those in the EU. In the current environment, it's become much more difficult to maintain profitability."

© Nature Green Ukraine, LLC

Despite all of the hardships in Ukraine, Makaliuk does remain optimistic for the future: "We sincerely believe in a bright future. We hope that new opportunities will soon arise, including investments, potential investors, and innovative support programmes for the agricultural sector. We also look forward to increased support for organic production and are optimistic about new collaborations this year."

© Nature Green Ukraine, LLC

"Nature Green Ukraine is actively working to offer customers new exotic varieties, and right now the team is actively working on lion's mane mushrooms. We also have a new packaging machine to meet the growing demand for punnets. We're seeing a growing interest among both Ukrainian and European customers in the consumption of mushrooms, not only in Asian cuisine, but also as a versatile ingredient in everyday diets. This trend gives us hope for the long-term potential of the market," Makaliuk concludes.

