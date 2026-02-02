Camp d’Elx winter vegetable output reaches 24,000 tons

El Camp d'Elx is expected to close the current winter vegetable campaign with an estimated production of 24 million kilos, according to forecasts released by ASAJA Elche. This represents a 6.7 per cent increase compared with the previous season, when output reached 22.5 million kilos.

ASAJA Elche attributes the higher volumes to adequate irrigation water availability and weather conditions characterised by rainfall, humidity, lower temperatures, and limited frost incidence. These factors have influenced crop development and vegetable quality during the season.

The current campaign covers around 1,500 hectares of winter vegetables, an increase of 100 hectares compared with last year. The expanded area reflects continued production activity in Elche and an effort by growers to respond to market demand.

Artichokes remain the main crop in the Camp d'Elx winter program. The cultivated area amounts to about 700 hectares, with an expected output of 13 million kilos, up 8.3 per cent year on year. Two main varieties are grown: the traditional Blanca de Tudela and the hybrid Green Queen. The hybrid has increased its share of planted area due to higher productivity and disease tolerance, partly replacing the traditional variety.

Cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and romanesco, have also expanded in both area and production. These crops together cover around 650 hectares, with a forecast output of 9.5 million kilos. Within this group, broccoli continues to show the strongest growth, supported by demand in both domestic and European markets.

Green potatoes show limited change compared with the previous campaign. They are grown on approximately 100 hectares, with production estimated at about 1 million kilos. Lima beans, mainly supplied to local and nearby markets, occupy around 50 hectares and are expected to produce roughly 500,000 kilos.

The production forecasts were presented by ASAJA Elche president Pedro Valero during the annual campaign launch. The event was attended by ASAJA Alicante president José Vicente Andreu, Elche mayor Pablo Ruz, along with growers, irrigation representatives, and quality scheme participants.

During the presentation, Andreu referred to interest from external growers and companies selecting the Camp d'Elx area for herb production, including parsley and coriander. These crops are later supplied to international markets such as London, highlighting diversification trends within the local horticultural sector.

Source: Alicante