"Hard and sour-tasting kiwis are now a thing of the past"

Following the successful market launch of its patented Softripe ripening technology, Frigotec GmbH is presenting another innovation in the fruit sector at Fruit Logistica. With the development of an AI ripening process specially adapted to kiwis, the company is underlining its global technological role in the ripening of exotic fruits.

The new process, called 'HappyRipe', makes it possible to achieve a new level of quality in kiwifruit. "Hard and sour-tasting kiwifruit are now a thing of the past," reports Managing Director Roland Wirth on request. "With the HappyRipe process, fruit traders can produce and offer premium quality from kiwis that were previously too unripe and less tasty."

© Frigotec GmbH

The impetus for kiwis came from a fruit trader who, together with his food retail partner, was looking for a solution to improve the current kiwi situation.

© Frigotec GmbH

Shelf life of over 30 days

Visitors to the Frigotec booth can examine and taste the new kiwi quality. "With a firm skin, the flesh is ready-to-eat: soft, juicy, and pleasantly sweet," Wirth continues. "At the same time, the fruit has an outstanding shelf life thanks to a natural skin-fruit seal. Internal tests showed a shelf life of 30 days and more – the fruit remains stable and healthy." Although only the common green kiwi has been ripened using the new process so far, the process can be used for any kiwi quality and variety. The technology brings the fruit to its maximum quality potential and shelf life. Wirth: "As with avocados, soft kiwis and thus unsellable fruit are avoided on the store shelves."

Right: In addition to kiwis, trade fair visitors can also sample other fruits such as avocados and mangoes at the Frigotec stand as sector quality benchmarks that have been ripened using the well-known Softripe process.

Wide range of potential applications

According to Frigotec GmbH, there is potential for application on both sides of the supply chain, with fruit traders in the respective target markets and with producers at the source. Due to the outstanding shelf life, transport time is not a limiting factor. "The kiwi market is quite large and interesting, and can be served worldwide in the future. We expect inquiries not only from markets in the low-price segment looking for a suitable solution but also from the premium sector seeking to further improve product quality," the company concludes.

Visit the company at Fruit Logistica: Hall 27 | C-35

For more information:

Roland Wirth

Softripe - Frigotec GmbH

Tel: +49-34602-3050

[email protected]

http://www.happyripe.com/