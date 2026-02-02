12th International Symposium on Kiwifruit ISHS 2027 presented in Australia

During the XI International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops held in Victoria (Australia) on 18-23 January 2026, the XII International Symposium on Kiwifruit was officially presented to the world's scientific community, technicians, and agricultural entrepreneurs. It will be held in Matera, Basilicata, from 6 to 9 September 2027.

"The XII International Symposium on Kiwifruit - Matera 2027 is set to become a strategic appointment for discussion between the research, technology, and business worlds, focusing on the common challenges related to sustainability, water resource management, and the adaptation of production systems to climate change," explains Professor Bartolomeo Dichio of the Italian organising committee. "The announcement also aroused considerable interest among Australian entrepreneurs, as kiwi cultivation is currently being developed in the most suitable areas of the country, with increasing attention being paid to sustainable and efficient production models in terms of water use."

The recent conference in Australia took place at the Tatura SmartFarm, a world-recognised centre of excellence for research concerning precision irrigation and digital agriculture. The facility is considered an international benchmark for testing innovative precision farming strategies applied to intensive cropping systems.

© XII International Symposium on KiwifruitThe event was attended by over 150 researchers, technicians, entrepreneurs, and technology providers, and was a very fruitful discussion. Important technological innovations and advances in knowledge in the field of precision irrigation in agriculture were presented during the scientific sessions.

The studies dedicated to the integration of remote sensing and proximity (soil and plant) sensors, embedded in irrigation management models supported by artificial intelligence, were of particular interest. The shared objective is to reduce water consumption and increase the efficiency of water use, while improving the sustainability and resilience of production systems.

The contribution of Italian research groups was significant, with the participation of the Universities of Basilicata, Bologna, Pisa, and Palermo. In particular, the two lectures given by Prof. Brunella Morandi (University of Bologna) and Maria Calabritto (University of Basilicata) - the winner of the Young Keynote Speakers competition - were highly appreciated.

The International Society of Horticultural Science (ISHS) also confirmed its strong commitment to showcasing young researchers with the Young Mind Award, which was presented to Emanuele Dichio of the University of Pisa for the best scientific presentation.

