New optical sorting and AI systems demonstrated for blueberries and fruit

Tomra Food will present new optical sorting developments at Fruit Logistica Berlin 2026, including a new blueberry optical grader and demonstrations of its LUCAi™ deep learning technology across multiple produce categories. The company plans to show these solutions in operation at its stand during the event.

The new blueberry sorter is designed for use in packhouses handling fresh blueberries. According to the company, the system focuses on managing fruit flow from infeed to discharge, with attention to dehydration detection, bloom retention, grading accuracy, and throughput. Mechanical handling points have been adjusted to limit abrasion, pressure, and drop height in order to reduce damage to the fruit surface.

"This new optical grader is a step forward for the blueberry industry," explains Troy Cleaver, senior product manager at Tomra Food. "At Tomra Food, we focused on what truly matters to blueberry growers and packers: bloom retention, low-impact handling, grading accuracy, and optimised throughput," said Cleaver. "This solution is designed to protect the fruit's natural integrity while giving operators unprecedented control."

The system uses Spectrim with LUCAi, Tomra 's deep learning platform. At the exhibition, visitors will be able to see live demonstrations of Spectrim with LUCAi and InVision2 with LUCAi, and how operators interact with the software during grading.

LUCAi is trained using large datasets of real fruit defects collected over multiple seasons, production segments, and regions. According to Tomra, this approach is intended to support consistent defect identification, including defects that are difficult to detect with conventional vision systems. The company says this can help packhouses maintain sorting consistency when labour availability is limited or when seasonal workers are introduced.

Spectrim with LUCAi is shown sorting apples, citrus, kiwifruit, and stone fruit, while InVision2 with LUCAi is demonstrated for cherry grading. LUCAi provides defect classification, confidence levels, and severity scoring to support sorting decisions.

"Customers around the world have praised LUCAi and the control it provides their operators," says Christian Tougaard, Tomra Food's regional sales director for EMEA. "It's exciting to see LUCAi be made available for a range of segments, apples, cherries, blueberries, citrus, stonefruit, and kiwifruit. It's a huge leap forward from traditional mapping systems."

Tomra will also present sorting solutions for processed food applications, including frozen and dried products. The Tomra 5B belt sorter is positioned for use across various IQF applications. The Tomra 5C system combines laser technology, BSI sensors, and machine learning for sorting berries, mangoes, nuts, and dried fruit. In addition, Tomra plans to introduce the Tomra 4C, a compact system developed for nut and IQF sorting that is designed for simplified cleaning and maintenance.

Tomra Food and Integration Partner ICOEL will be at Fruit Logistica in Hall 4.1, Stand B 41.

