“India’s pomegranate supply shifts as Maharashtra’s season ends”

Maharashtra's pomegranate export season is coming to an end, with Gujarat and Rajasthan now filling the gap, says Prasad Chavan of fresh produce exporter ACRES EXIM. "Demand continues to stay high in Gulf countries like the UAE, but Maharashtra cannot fully meet volumes, so buyers turned to Rajasthan through January, and will source from Gujarat for the next 2 to 3 months. With Ramzan next month, we already see a 40-45% spike in orders versus last month."

According to Chavan, "Pomegranates from Maharashtra are generally favoured for their combination of 400-500g size, shelf-life, juice content and sweetness. It runs from April to December before handing off to other states. Last year, rains hit Maharashtra hard, dropping this season's production to 60-70% of normal while Superbhagwa variety grew 30-35% across regions. As temperatures climb through March-April, Gujarat's pomegranate shelf-life gets shorter shelf life. The fruit spoils fast, sizes stay smaller, and exports drop," Chavan notes.

© ACRES Exim

"Current farm-gate prices for Gujarat and Rajasthan are around USD 1.7 per kg now, while Maharashtra's off-season premium fetches USD 2.2 per kg for bigger, better-quality fruit. We expect Gulf demand to stay firm and rates to hold steady," Chavan says, adding that Super Bhagwa exports still flow, with German and Thai supermarkets sharing positive feedback on quality and shelf life.

Looking ahead, Acres EXIM eyes Malaysia and Singapore. "Less stringent MRL restrictions than Europe and easier transit make these markets a good fit. Bangladesh also shows potential, but payment issues are holding back volumes for now. Meanwhile, demand for arils grows in the UK and France, though shelf life limits growth to immediate cold-chain processing within a week. Maharashtra sourcing will resume in April-May, but weather remains the wildcard. God decides production, markets decide the rest," Chavan concludes.

