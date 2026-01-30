Herefordshire farm starts British asparagus season

A local supplier in Herefordshire has delivered the first harvest of the British asparagus season to an M&S store in Hereford.

The initial harvest was supplied by the Chinn family of Cobrey Farms in Ross-on-Wye. The Hereford store is the first location in the UK to receive a limited volume from the early British crop. M&S has sourced asparagus from Cobrey Farms for 17 years. The farm covers approximately 3,500 acres.

Cobrey Farms has focused on early-season asparagus production through the use of adapted growing techniques suited to UK conditions. These include cold-resistant polytunnels that capture solar heat while protecting crops from low temperatures during November and December. Soil temperatures are monitored throughout the season, with production supported by the Wye Valley microclimate.

Asparagus is harvested by hand. Following harvest, stems are hydro-cooled to two degrees Celsius within one hour as part of post-harvest handling.

Chris Chinn, Partner at Cobrey Farms, said: "It's a real tradition for us to kick off the season by hand-delivering the first boxes of the harvest, and it's fantastic to see the first batch exclusively on the shelf at M&S. Our team works incredibly hard to deliver the very best taste, texture, and flavour for customers. We are well ahead of the official start of the season in late April, and our early asparagus is just the thing to brighten up this gloomy January".

Cobrey Farms is one of around 200 farms participating in the' Farming for the Future initiative, which involves cooperation with Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF), Soil Association Exchange (SAX), and Sustainable Soils Management (SSM). The programme is linked to a £7 million investment by M&S under its Plan A for Farming strategy announced last year.

Harry Wilder, Senior Agronomist, said: "Cobrey Farms are a fantastic, longstanding partner, and they keep raising the bar. Not only do they deliver the best possible quality produce, but it's fantastic to be working closely with them on innovation and sustainability. If any customers are looking for some asparagus inspiration, we have plenty of recipe ideas on our website."

