Banana and pineapple strategy focuses on category management

Fyffes will outline its commercial priorities for bananas and pineapples at Fruit Logistica 2026, with an emphasis on category management, retail programs, sourcing structures, and sustainability integration.

The company stated that its current focus is on category activation in cooperation with retail partners, particularly within the banana and pineapple segments. According to Fyffes, these efforts are intended to support category performance through structured concepts, seasonal programs, and differentiated product ranges aligned with retailer strategies.

© Fyffes

In bananas, which remain a high-volume category, Fyffes is concentrating on segmentation and targeted concepts, including a dedicated children-focused line. In pineapples, the company is working on premium-oriented and seasonal propositions aimed at differentiation within the category. Packaging development continues alongside these activities, with attention to functionality and sustainability requirements.

Frank Burkhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Fyffes, said the company is focusing on collaboration rather than spot-market supply. "Our ambition is to move beyond transactional supply and actively grow categories together with our retail partners," he said. "Through activation programmes, seasonal concepts, and premium propositions, we align consumer needs with retail objectives and supply capabilities."

Fyffes also presented updates across its brand portfolio. These included revised consumer communications for Trudi's, promotional activity for the Fyffes Blue Label brand, and the positioning of Fyffes Special Reserve pineapples within the premium segment, based on maturity and growing practices. The company said these brands are intended to support shelf differentiation and respond to retailer demand for traceability and sourcing information.

© Fyffes

On the sourcing side, Fyffes highlighted its reliance on long-term grower relationships and diversified origin networks. The company said this structure is intended to support supply continuity under ongoing climate and geopolitical pressures. Investments in logistics and operational processes remain part of this approach.

Sustainability was described as an integrated component of Fyffes' sourcing and commercial model. The company referenced ongoing work related to environmental practices, human rights due diligence, and community engagement within its supply chain. According to Fyffes, these elements are increasingly linked to retailer requirements and supply chain stability.

Burkhardt said sustainability expectations are now embedded in commercial discussions with customers. "We support our customers in meeting their sustainability ambitions, whether related to greenhouse gas reduction, living wages, human rights, or community investment," he said.

Fyffes stated that its presence at Fruit Logistica 2026 was focused on discussions with retailers and supply chain partners about category planning, sourcing structures, and medium-term market development for bananas and pineapples.

Fyffes will be at Fruit Logistica at Hall 5.2, Stand A-30.

