“Eat Carrots, Live Better” campaign to launch

BDA/Dorot Farm, a global exporter of fresh, sweet carrots, will launch its new campaign, "Eat Carrots Live Better" at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin.

The campaign highlights the company's continued commitment to promoting healthier eating through high-quality, nutritional carrots. For the new season, it is expanding its product range while maintaining consistent year-round fresh supply for its global customers.

© BDA/Dorot FarmBen-Dor says the campaign lets the company highlight new products and healthy food choices.

"Our focus has always been on delivering fresh and sweet carrots with consistent quality," says Ami Ben-Dor, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm. "This campaign allows us to highlight not only our products, but also the importance of simple, healthy food choices."

Customers of BDA/Dorot Farm across North America, Europe, and Africa have shown strong interest in the "Eat Carrots, Live Better" campaign, reinforcing the company's dedication to consistent quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships.

© BDA/Dorot FarmShow attendees can sample the new crop and check out the new campaign.

"Consistency is what our customers value most," adds Ben-Dror.

"We work year-round to ensure that our fresh and sweet carrots meet the same high standards, season after season."

Visitors and buyers can taste the company's new fresh crop and see the launch of the campaign at Fruit Logistica 2026, Hall 10.2/Stand B-29.

For more information:

Ami Ben-Dror

BDA/Dorot Farm

Tel: +1 (516) 882-2018

[email protected]

www.dorotfarm.com