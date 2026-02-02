A complicated market at the end of 2025 for French leeks

According to forecasts drawn up on January 1st, 2026, French leek production

will reach 161,800 tons for the 2025-2026 season, a level close to the previous one. Mild weather in the last 3 months of 2025 did not encourage consumption. In December, prices were 15% lower than in 2024, according to the Agreste economic outlook.

An annual harvest close to the previous season

"The leek area in France for the 2025-2026 season is expected to be 5,433 hectares, a level close to that of the previous season and to the average of the last five seasons. According to estimates from January 1st, 2026, French leek production, estimated at 161,800 tons for the 2025-2026 marketing year, is also close to the previous marketing year (+1% year-on-year) and 2% below the five-year average. This relative stability across the country over one year would be the result of divergent trends across production basins. Production in the North dropped sharply (-21% year-on-year) due to a drop in surface area and yields, while the Center-West basin saw a significant increase (+21%) due to good yields in the Center region after a complicated 2024-2025 campaign.

Mild temperatures in October and November helped improve yields. From the end of December onwards, heavy frosts made harvesting in the fields more difficult."

A very mild autumn impacting demand

"The market was relatively stable in the first half of October, buoyed by steady demand. Consumption then dropped significantly, and prices gradually fell. In November, the market appeared unbalanced, with high volumes available, amplified by strong European competition and weak demand. As a result, prices were 12% lower than in November 2024 and 5% lower than the five-year average. In December, with the festive period unfavorable for consumption, the market remained largely unbalanced. Supply remained in surplus and prices continued to fall (-15% over one year and -11% compared with the five-year average)."

Source: agreste.agriculture.gouv.fr