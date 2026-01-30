"New development combines technology, hygiene, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness"

With the new pina royal, HEPRO GmbH is presenting the next generation of its self-service pineapple peeling machine for the first time at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. The machine will be presented to industry professionals at the trade fair and marks another step forward in the development of professional self-service solutions for the food retail sector. Following its initial presentation at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, HEPRO will also present the pina royal to an international audience of trade and shopfitting professionals at EuroShop in Düsseldorf.

"The pina royal is based on over eight years of experience in the development and practical use of professional pineapple peeling machines in European supermarkets. The aim of the new development was to consistently align technology, hygiene, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness with real-world processes in the market," says Christoph Wolter (pictured below), Managing Director of HEPRO GmbH.

© Hepro GmbH



Intuitive, accessible, and no extra effort

A key feature of the pina royal is its consistently simple operation. The machine can be controlled entirely with just one hand, making it easy to use even for people with physical limitations, such as wheelchair users. An adapter for different pineapple sizes is no longer necessary with the pina royal—regardless of the size or shape of the fruit. This simplifies operation, reduces sources of error, and saves time in everyday market operations. Wolter: "The pina royal is an absolutely stylish machine that will be very well received throughout the European supermarket sector. I am proud of our team, which has further developed this machine with great technical expertise and a strong practical focus. This is yet another extraordinary achievement."

© Hepro GmbH

Launch in selected markets

"HEPRO is expected to present another groundbreaking machine for the first time in selected markets of HEPRO customers as early as March/April. The company is already in advanced talks with major European supermarket chains. More to follow, follow us," Wolter adds.

