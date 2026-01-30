Peru's rising avocado supply could disrupt market balance

"The Hass avocado market is currently quite strong, especially in Europe, where prices have stayed stable for the past three or four weeks," explains Fernando Hidalgo, manager of Cultivemos.

Peru's season began in November with high-Andean fruit. Now, it's shifting to the inter-Andean valleys and, soon, to the coastal valleys. "We are in the last weeks of highland fruit and the start of the first volumes from the valleys near the coast," Hidalgo stated.

Production in the highlands has followed a pattern similar to previous years, but recent rains have forced producers to delay the harvest to preserve quality. "There are fields where, after two or three days of rain, the soil becomes saturated, and we need to pause and wait until conditions improve," he stated.

At the national level, the manager anticipates a general rise in volume compared to last season, with no significant change in yield per hectare. "The increase will mainly originate from new areas entering their productive phase; productivity per hectare remains very similar to last year. This impact will be especially noticeable from the second half of April when the coast gains prominence," he said.

Fruit sizes will be similar to last year. "About 25% to 30% of the fruit will be sizes 26, 28, and 30, while roughly 50% will be sizes 20, 22, and 24. The remaining fruit will be larger, with minimal presence of size 12," he stated.

© CultivemosEurope remains the primary destination, though markets such as Russia and Japan are also notable. Regarding the United States, Hidalgo believes that "it is not yet the right time for Peru; we need to wait until Mexico reduces its volumes," but he expects a promising opportunity later in the season.

South Korea stands out as one of the markets experiencing the most growth. "The growth in Korea is very interesting, especially because the consumer is understanding the product better and better," Hidalgo affirms. As he explains, the Korean market has shifted from a preference for very green fruit to greater acceptance of the Hass avocado's natural characteristics, leading to fewer penalties and less waste.

Competition from origins such as Colombia, Morocco, Spain, and South Africa exists, but the supply-demand balance has kept prices stable. However, Hidalgo cautions that "from the second half of March, it will be crucial to optimize distribution channels to maintain prices, as the spot market may face more challenges with increased arrivals."

Finally, he emphasizes the need for improved sector planning: "Sharing volume and calibre projections ahead of time is crucial to prevent situations like last summer in Europe, when prices dropped sharply."

