New fruit varieties, Clean Label meals, and fruit with chocolate

In recent years, Fruity Pack has achieved strong growth by focusing on its specialisation in convenience products. To support this continued growth, Fruity Pack will expand its Rotterdam location this year by approximately one-third of its current capacity, while fully retaining the existing production space. The new building is scheduled to become operational in May 2026. With this expansion, Fruity Pack is positioning itself for the future. The development in Rotterdam creates ample room for innovation.

New fruit varieties

Cut fruit is a continuously growing product category. At the same time, consumer preferences are shifting, with exotic fruit varieties such as mangoes and pomegranate seeds becoming increasingly popular.

Mangoes:

To capitalise on the positive development of sliced mango, Fruity Pack is investing in last-mile ripening cells. Installing these ripening cells at the Rotterdam site will further improve the quality of sliced mangoes throughout the year.

© Fruity Pack BV

Pomegranates:

For pomegranates, investments are being made in a completely new production line for pomegranate pitting. To enable large-scale production in Rotterdam, a new sourcing programme has been developed with the aim of making the supply chain more sustainable. This investment will allow Fruity Pack to continue meeting growing demand, reduce dependence on air freight, and offer multiple varieties and countries of origin.

© Fruity Pack BV

Clean Label

Since 2021, Fruity Pack has focused not only on fruit convenience but also on developing healthy and responsible meal concepts. From the hot kitchen in Oud Beijerland, successful products have already been launched, including poke bowls, premium lunch salads, and crudités. The next step in this journey is the introduction of the Clean Food concept, which will debut in 2026. This range focuses on healthy, natural food without artificial additives. The idea behind Clean Food is simple: good food without unnecessary additives. This trend not only aligns well with consumer preferences but also reinforces Fruity Pack's core values of health and sustainability.

© Fruity Pack BV

Fruit with chocolate

Enjoyment remains an important pillar in the development of new products. For several years, Fruity Pack has enjoyed success with its bavaroises with fresh fruit, offering a creamy, fresh, and accessible moment of indulgence between meals.

The next step, however, is a major surprise: Chocofruits®. This innovative concept combines the best of two worlds: fruit and chocolate. Fruit dipped in chocolate is already a popular product in the tray departments of supermarkets in several countries. In 2026, production of this concept will start, allowing a broader consumer audience to enjoy this appealing combination.

© Fruity Pack BV

Convenience & Ultravers Logistics

"We strongly believe that these new concepts will not only surprise consumers but will also add value for our partners. In addition to being a trusted production partner, we continue to position ourselves as a logistics specialist for short-life products. In the new building, there will be more space to expand order picking per consumer unit. This will also create additional capacity to continue providing logistics services for third parties and to further develop these activities."

Fruity Pack's latest products and concepts will be presented at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, among other events. Fruity Pack, therefore, warmly invites partners and interested parties to visit the stand, discuss the innovations, and sample the products: Hall 1.2 – Stand B-41.

© Fruity Pack BVFor more information:

William de Vries

Fruity Pack

Bergambachtstraat 10

3079 DA Rotterdam

Tel: + 31 10 30 35 100

Mob: + 31 6 31 00 41 60

[email protected]