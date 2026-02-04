Vegetable Transplant Program opens applications for 2026

The Provincial Government is working with the agriculture sector to support farmers as they adapt to changing climate conditions, while maintaining food production and self-sufficiency objectives.

Applications for the 2026 Vegetable Transplant Program are open to commercial vegetable producers until February 16, 2026. The program provides eligible growers with access to vegetable seedlings intended to support production planning and early-season cultivation.

The Vegetable Transplant Program supplies commercial farmers with low-cost vegetable transplants, allowing growers to expand both the volume and range of crops produced. Earlier planting and harvesting are considered particularly important in regions with a relatively short and cool growing season.

Crop varieties available through the program include cabbage, rutabaga, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, kale, lettuce, leek, and asparagus. All seedlings are produced at the Centre for Agriculture and Forestry Development.

During the 2025 growing season, the program produced four million vegetable transplants, which were distributed to 127 farmers.

According to the program guidelines, priority access to transplants will be given to farmers who can demonstrate successful participation in previous programs. Details on eligibility requirements, along with the 2026 program guide and application form, are available through the Forestry, Agriculture, and Lands website.

Commenting on the program, Honourable Pleaman Forsey, Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, said: "Our government is ready to help grow Newfoundland and Labrador's farming and agrifood industry. Our goal is to grow more of what we eat and eat more of what we grow – the Vegetable Transplant Program gives farmers a head start to get growing sooner. I encourage all eligible farmers to avail of this program."

The Vegetable Transplant Program forms part of broader provincial efforts to support domestic food production and strengthen the resilience of the agriculture sector in Newfoundland and Labrador.

